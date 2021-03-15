2 Vehicles Went Through The Ice Of Lake Nipissing Over The Weekend
In the last 24 hrs Provincial Police responded to two incidents where vehicles went through the ice on Lake Nipissing (North bay area).
Police ask that you please stay off the ice as rising temperatures make the ice conditions very unsafe.
If you spot an emergency on the ice, call 9-1-1 immediately.
