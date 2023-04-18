20 Year-Old Charged After Racing A Motor Vehicle On HWY 69 In Sudbury

The following is a release from the OPP:

On April 14, 2023, shortly before 9:00 p.m., members from the Nipissing West Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) conducted a traffic stop with a vehicle, travelling 152 kilometres an hour (km/h) in a posted 100 km/h zone on Highway 69, Sudbury.

As a result of the investigation, a 20-year-old person from Etobicoke, was charged with, race a motor vehicle - excessive speed.

The accused is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice on May 2, 2023, in Sudbury.

The driver was also issued a 30-day Driver's Licence Suspension and the vehicle was impounded for 14 days at the cost of the owner.