2021 Boots & Hearts Music Festival Officially Cancelled

A STATEMENT BY REPUBLIC LIVE

"We are hanging up our boots again for 2021 and our hearts are broken.

Due to continuing Covid-19 restrictions and our commitment to the safety of our fans, artists, staff, partners, and community, it will be another summer without Boots and Hearts Music Festival. Year after year, we promise you the party of the summer and as we continue planning for 2022, we know the long awaited reunion of fans, artists, and the community of country music will be the best one yet!

It’s hard for all of us to believe we’ve missed living our best Bootslife for two years now.

But thanks to our fans, we’ve never felt so much love for the festival.

Shout out to all of you for sharing all the memories, the late nights, the early mornings, and the new friends that have turned into best friends.

We know we have the best fans in the world, and for all of you that continue to hang on to your tickets and stick with us, we can’t thank you enough.

You are guaranteed your spot at Boots 2022 at the best price.

So hold onto your horses, and we’ll roll you over to Aug 4-7 2022!

Of course, if you are in need of a refund we can take care of that too. Purchasers will receive an email this week regarding refund requests. To all the artists, we are getting ready for you. To our staff and valued suppliers, we are nothing without you. To our partners, we’re in this together. To our community, we will be back. Outdoor experiences are what we live for and what we do best. Republic Live is dedicated to working with health authorities and the government with a goal to produce safe solutions to bring you and our community of fans #BackToBurlsCreek in any way we can. We’re so fortunate to have a beautiful home for everyone to enjoy music, camping, and more in the great outdoors. To all of our loyal and dedicated fans, follow along @burlscreek to stay up-to-date on potential Covid safe events for the 2021 season. In the meantime, stay home and stay safe!"