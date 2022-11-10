iHeartRadio
2022 Remembrance Day Municipal Service Schedule


GreaterSudburyLOGO

The following is a release from the City of Greater Sudbury:

Thursday, November 10, 2022

2022 Remembrance Day Municipal Service Schedule

The following is the municipal service schedule for Remembrance Day (Friday, November 11):

 

The 2022 Civic Remembrance Day ceremony, presented by the Royal Canadian Legion, will take place at the cenotaph at Memorial Park beginning at 10:35 a.m. on November 11. For more information, or for details on other Remembrance Day services throughout the community, please contact Royal Canadian Legion branches directly, or visit www.legion.ca.

