The following is a release from the City of Greater Sudbury:

Thursday, November 10, 2022

2022 Remembrance Day Municipal Service Schedule

The following is the municipal service schedule for Remembrance Day (Friday, November 11):

There will be no household waste collection. Garbage, recycling and green carts normally collected on Fridays will be collected on Saturday, November 12. Please have household waste at the roadside no later than 7 a.m.

Landfill and transfer stations will be open.

The Recycling Centre will be open.

GOVA Transit buses will operate on regular schedules and routes.

Libraries, Citizen Service Centres, Tom Davies Square and the Greater Sudbury Animal Shelter will be closed.

Greater Sudbury pools and fitness facilities will be closed.

311 and Live Web Chat (311.greatersudbury.ca) will not be available. Call 311 for urgent public works, animal control or COVID-19 enforcement services. Register to submit service requests any time on the Customer Service Portal at 311.greatersudbury.ca or email 311@greatersudbury.ca.

City social media accounts are not monitored on municipal holidays.

The 2022 Civic Remembrance Day ceremony, presented by the Royal Canadian Legion, will take place at the cenotaph at Memorial Park beginning at 10:35 a.m. on November 11. For more information, or for details on other Remembrance Day services throughout the community, please contact Royal Canadian Legion branches directly, or visit www.legion.ca.