21 Year-Old Charged With Stunt & Impaired Driving After Driving Dangerously On HWY 17

The following is a release from the OPP:

On April 30, 2023 shortly after 11:00 p.m., members from the Nipissing West Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were conducting traffic enforcement on Highway 17, in the City of Greater Sudbury when they observed a vehicle traveling greater than 150 kilometres per hour (km/h) in a posted 90 km/h zone.

The driver was arrested for impaired driving, then transported to Sudbury OPP detachment for further testing.

As a result of the investigation, the driver, a 21 year-old man from Osgoode, Ontario was charged with:

" Operation While Impaired - Alcohol and Drugs

" Operation While Impaired - Blood Alcohol Concentration (80 plus)

" Dangerous operation

" Drive Motor Vehicle - Perform stunt - Excessive speed

" Driver fail to surrender license

The accused was released and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice on June 7, 2023, in Sudbury.

The accused was issued a 90-day Administrative Driver's Licence Suspension and the vehicle was impounded for a total of 14-days at the expense of the owner.