21 Year-Old Charged With Stunt & Impaired Driving After Driving Dangerously On HWY 17
The following is a release from the OPP:
On April 30, 2023 shortly after 11:00 p.m., members from the Nipissing West Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were conducting traffic enforcement on Highway 17, in the City of Greater Sudbury when they observed a vehicle traveling greater than 150 kilometres per hour (km/h) in a posted 90 km/h zone.
The driver was arrested for impaired driving, then transported to Sudbury OPP detachment for further testing.
As a result of the investigation, the driver, a 21 year-old man from Osgoode, Ontario was charged with:
" Operation While Impaired - Alcohol and Drugs
" Operation While Impaired - Blood Alcohol Concentration (80 plus)
" Dangerous operation
" Drive Motor Vehicle - Perform stunt - Excessive speed
" Driver fail to surrender license
The accused was released and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice on June 7, 2023, in Sudbury.
The accused was issued a 90-day Administrative Driver's Licence Suspension and the vehicle was impounded for a total of 14-days at the expense of the owner.
You may be interested in...
-
30 Year-Old Sudbury Woman Charged After Driving Impaired & Crashing VehicleThe OPP would like to remind the public that if you see a possible impaired driver on our roadways, waterways, or trails, please "Make the Call," and dial 9-1-1 as impaired driving never ends well, please plan a way to get home safely.
-
21 Year-Old Charged With Stunt & Impaired Driving After Driving Dangerously On HWY 17The accused was released and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice on June 7, 2023, in Sudbury. The accused was issued a 90-day Administrative Driver's Licence Suspension and the vehicle was impounded for a total of 14-days at the expense of the owner.
-
Missing Teenager Sierre Has Been Located Safe & In Good HealthThere were concerns for her wellbeing.