iHeartRadio
11°C

P10 Static URL

Choose your station
Instagram

21 Year-Old Charged With Stunt & Impaired Driving After Driving Dangerously On HWY 17


FvJON2fWYAI6rBs

The following is a release from the OPP:

On April 30, 2023 shortly after 11:00 p.m., members from the Nipissing West Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were conducting traffic enforcement on Highway 17, in the City of Greater Sudbury when they observed a vehicle traveling greater than 150 kilometres per hour (km/h) in a posted 90 km/h zone.   
The driver was arrested for impaired driving, then transported to Sudbury OPP detachment for further testing.
As a result of the investigation, the driver, a 21 year-old man from Osgoode, Ontario was charged with:
"    Operation While Impaired - Alcohol and Drugs
"    Operation While Impaired - Blood Alcohol Concentration (80 plus)
"    Dangerous operation
"    Drive Motor Vehicle - Perform stunt - Excessive speed
"    Driver fail to surrender license

The accused was released and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice on June 7, 2023, in Sudbury.
The accused was issued a 90-day Administrative Driver's Licence Suspension and the vehicle was impounded for a total of 14-days at the expense of the owner. 

You may be interested in...

12

Check out what we've been playing!

Subscribe

Sign up for the Pure Country 917 Newsletter

Logo

Newsletter Subscription

*
*
*
By ticking this box, I agree to receive the chosen newsletter, including promotional programming. marketing, and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to receive the aforementioned items at any time.
60 Elm Street Sudbury, ON P3C 1R8  -   1-705-671-7330  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca

P10 Footer Group

P10 Static URL

P10 Footer Address Card

Phones

Contest Line: 705-675-5429

News Line: 705-675-NEWS (6397)

Office Line: 705-674-8301

Website

Instagram