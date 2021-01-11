21 Year-Old Man Charged With Aggravated Assault; 2 People Taken To HSN With Injuries

Just before 11:30 p.m. on Friday, January 8, 2021, Officers responded to an Assault at a residence in Greater Sudbury after information was provided that the home owner had two individuals subdued awaiting Police and Paramedic Services were requested for multiple individuals within the residence. In order to protect the identities of the victims, the location of the incident will not be released.



When Officers arrived on scene they found the home owner holding down the two individuals responsible for the attack.



Through the investigation it was determined that a verbal argument took place between two people in the residence that lead to a 21 year old man shoving a teenage girl and then punching her in the face. The home owner stepped in to intervene and the young man proceeded to punch him in the face as well. While the two men were struggling, a youth within the home attempted to assist the home owner and he was hit in the head with a glass bottle causing a wound that required medical attention. The young man then used the broken bottle to strike the home owner in the face causing a wound that also required medical attention. While the home owner and the young man continued to struggle, a 20 year old young woman began to kick the home owner. The home owner eventually managed to hold down both individuals until Police arrived.



The home owner, a 44 year old man and the youth were transported to hospital by Paramedics where they were treated for minor injuries. The teenage girl that was originally assaulted was assessed on scene, but did not require further medical attention. The ages of the two individuals are not being provided as they are both under the age of 17 and to further protect their identities.



21 year old Kaleb Pond has been charged with the following under the Criminal Code of Canada;  Aggregated Assault x2  Assault x3  Assault with a Weapon x2  Possession of a Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose  Failure to Comply with Release Order Fail to Comply with Probation Order



He was held in custody overnight and attended Weekend and Statutory Holiday (W.A.S.H.) Court on Saturday, January 9, 2021 to answer to the charges.



The 20 year old young woman has been charged with Assault x2 in relation to this matter. She was released on an Undertaking with a Court date of March 24, 2021. Her name cannot be released at this time as the information has not yet been sworn to through the Court process.