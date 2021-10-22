iHeartRadio
21 Year-Old Pedestrian In Stable Condition After Early Morning Collision On Notre Dame

Police (Sudbury)

UPDATE from Sudbury Police:

"Around 2:16 a.m. this morning, Friday, October 22nd, 2021, we received a call in relation to a pedestrian who had been struck by a North-bound Honda CRV on Notre Dame Avenue at King Street.

The 21-year old man suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries and was transported to Health Sciences North where he remains in stable condition.

The driver of the Honda CRV, a 41-year old woman, sustained no injuries.

The roadway was re-opened just before 9:00 a.m. this morning.

We thank everyone for your patience while our Officers were on scene.

The Traffic Management Unit is conducting an ongoing investigation into the collision. Anyone with information or who witnessed the collision is asked to call Sergeant Blair Ramsay of our Traffic Management Unit at 705-675-9171 extension 2411"

Original Story:

This is a developing story...

Greater Sudbury Police are currently investigating a motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian on Notre Dame Ave at King St.

The Northbound lane of Notre Dame in that area (Flour Mill) is closed for the time being.  

More details will be shared when they're made available. 

