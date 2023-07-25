21 Year-Old Sudbury Driver Handed Stunt Driving Charges
On July 20, North Bay OPP conducted a traffic stop on Highway 17 in Calvin Township with a vehicle traveling 153km/h in a 90km/h zone.
A 21 year-old person from Sudbury, was charged with stunt driving,.
They were issued a 30-day driver’s licence suspension & a 14 day vehicle impoundment.
Slow down!
You may be interested in...
-
21 Year-Old Sudbury Driver Handed Stunt Driving ChargesOn July 20, North Bay OPP conducted a traffic stop on Highway 17 in Calvin Township with a vehicle traveling 153km/h in a 90km/h zone.
-
Highway 17 reopened between Wawa, White River after transport crashHighway 17 is closed Tuesday morning in both directions from Wawa to White River due to a tractor-trailer collision, 511 Ontario says.
-
Highway 69 Closed at the BypassHighway 69 is closed at the bypass