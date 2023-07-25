iHeartRadio
21 Year-Old Sudbury Driver Handed Stunt Driving Charges


On July 20, North Bay OPP conducted a traffic stop on Highway 17 in Calvin Township with a vehicle traveling 153km/h in a 90km/h zone.

A 21 year-old person from Sudbury, was charged with stunt driving,. 

They were issued a 30-day driver’s licence suspension & a 14 day vehicle impoundment.

Slow down!

