22 Impaired Driving Charges Have Already Been Issued In Sudbury In 2023


The following is a release from Sudbury Police:

"So far this month, we’ve charged a total of 22 impaired drivers in Greater Sudbury. Not a good start to 2023, folks.

In an effort to reduce the number of impaired drivers in our community, our Traffic Management Unit conducted two R.I.D.E. (Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere) spot checks over the weekend.

Of the 436 drivers screened during these RIDE checks, the following charges were laid:

  • Four drivers charged with Operation while Impaired 
  • One driver charged under the Criminal Code of Canada with refusing to provide a breath sample
  • Three drivers were issued 3-day driver’s licence suspensions for Blood Alcohol Concentration (BAC) within provincial warn range
  • 11 provincial offence notices issued

We would like to thank members of the public for continuing to call 911 to report impaired drivers on our roadways.

Thank you to all those who make the safe and responsible decision to drive sober."

