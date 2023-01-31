22 Impaired Driving Charges Have Already Been Issued In Sudbury In 2023
The following is a release from Sudbury Police:
"So far this month, we’ve charged a total of 22 impaired drivers in Greater Sudbury. Not a good start to 2023, folks.
In an effort to reduce the number of impaired drivers in our community, our Traffic Management Unit conducted two R.I.D.E. (Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere) spot checks over the weekend.
Of the 436 drivers screened during these RIDE checks, the following charges were laid:
- Four drivers charged with Operation while Impaired
- One driver charged under the Criminal Code of Canada with refusing to provide a breath sample
- Three drivers were issued 3-day driver’s licence suspensions for Blood Alcohol Concentration (BAC) within provincial warn range
- 11 provincial offence notices issued
We would like to thank members of the public for continuing to call 911 to report impaired drivers on our roadways.
Thank you to all those who make the safe and responsible decision to drive sober."
You may be interested in...
-
This Driver Was Stopped 3 Times In A Day & Handed 24 ChargesDriver’s charges include careless driving, and over hours.
-
Sudbury Police Searching For Missing Woman, Amy McClaskinThere is concern for her wellbeing.
-
22 Impaired Driving Charges Have Already Been Issued In Sudbury In 2023Sudbury Police would like to remind you to always call 911 if you suspect someone to be driving while impaired. And thanks to all those who make the safe & responsible decision to drive sober.