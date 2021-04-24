22 Year Old Dead in Serious Single Vehicle Accident in Sudbury
A 22 year old man is dead after a single vehicle accident on MR 35 between Azilda and Sudbury. The highway was closed for about 8 hours on Saturday in both directions between Gagnon Street and the Lasalle extension. GOVA Transit was delayed as well. Police will not be releasing the name of the deceased and have provided no other details at this point.
You may be interested in...
-
22 Year Old Dead in Serious Single Vehicle Accident in SudburyA 22 year old man is dead after a single vehicle accident on MR 35 between Azilda and Sudbury. MR 35 was closed for 8 hours on Saturday in both directions between Gagnon Street and the Lasalle extension. GOVA Transit was delayed as well. Police will not be releasing the name of the deceased.
-
New COVID-19 Outbreak at Health Sciences North in SudburyPublic Health Sudbury & Districts has declared another COVID-19 outbreak at Health Sciences North, this time on the fourth floor, south tower. Public Health is working with the hospital to track down the source and control the spread. There are 22 confirmed cases at HSN, 8 in ICU.
-
Sudbury Wolves Alumnus Makes His NHL DebutFormer Sudbury Wolves goalie Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen stopped 36 shots in his N-H-L debut, leading the Buffalo Sabres to a 6-4 win over the Boston Bruins. That makes Luukkonen the 6th goalie Sabres franchise history to win his 1st career start.