22 Year-Old Grayson Hicks Has Been Located In Good Health

Update:

Sudbury Police have located Grayson in good health.

Police are thanking the public for your help in this search.

Original Story:

Sudbury Police are still looking for help from the public in locating 22 year-old Grayson Hicks, as there is some concern for his wellbeing.

Police say Grayson travelled from BC to Northern Ontario for work recently & was last in contact with his family in Mid June.

If you have any information at all, contact Police or Crime Stoppers immediately.