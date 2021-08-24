iHeartRadio
22 Year-Old Grayson Hicks Has Been Located In Good Health

sudbury-police

Update: 

Sudbury Police have located Grayson in good health.  

Police are thanking the public for your help in this search.  

Original Story:

Sudbury Police are still looking for help from the public in locating 22 year-old Grayson Hicks, as there is some concern for his wellbeing.

Police say Grayson travelled from BC to Northern Ontario for work recently & was last in contact with his family in Mid June. 

If you have any information at all, contact Police or Crime Stoppers immediately. 

