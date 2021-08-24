22 Year-Old Grayson Hicks Has Been Located In Good Health
Update:
Sudbury Police have located Grayson in good health.
Police are thanking the public for your help in this search.
Original Story:
Sudbury Police are still looking for help from the public in locating 22 year-old Grayson Hicks, as there is some concern for his wellbeing.
Police say Grayson travelled from BC to Northern Ontario for work recently & was last in contact with his family in Mid June.
If you have any information at all, contact Police or Crime Stoppers immediately.
