The following is a release from Sudbury Police:

"Around 11:55 p.m. on November 21, 2022, Officers were dispatched to Health Sciences North after a man who had sustained gun shot wounds was brought into the Emergency Department.

The man was dropped off by another man who immediately left the scene.

They arrived at the hospital in a red SUV (images attached).

The 22 year old man from Southern Ontario who sustained gunshot wounds remains in critical condition with lifethreatening injuries.

Detectives from the Major Crime Section of our Criminal Investigation Division are in the process of obtaining video surveillance footage from the hospital and Officers will be canvassing the area for information.

At this time, it is unknown where the original incident took place and anyone with information related to this matter is asked to contact our Criminal Investigation Division at 705-675-9171 or Crime Stoppers at 705-222-8477"