22 year-Old Sudbury Man Arrested After Violent Altercation At Kingsway Bus Terminal

The following is a release from Sudbury Police:

"Around 5:20 p.m. on Sunday, May 8, 2022, Officers were dispatched to a Disturbance at the Ontario Northland Bus Terminal on the Kingsway.

Information provided was that multiple men had been involved in a verbal argument that turned into a physical altercation and it was believed that a gunshot was heard prior to the men leaving the area.

Upon arrival Officers located one of the men who had sustained a minor injury as a result of the altercation.

The man was placed under arrest and as a result of the arrest, Officers searched the man locating over $1,800 in cash and close to 30 grams of what is believed to be Cocaine.

The man was transported to Police headquarters where Officers searched his bag locating an additional 13.5 grams of what is believed to be Cocaine and a bullet casing.

The 22 year old man has been charged with Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act.

He was held in custody overnight and will attending Bail Court today, May 9, 2022 to answer to the charge.

His name cannot be released as the information has not yet been sworn to through the Court process.

Detectives from the Major Crime Section of our Criminal Investigation Division are looking to identify and speak with the other individuals involved in this incident.

Anyone with information related to the identities of those involved or with information related to this incident is asked to contact Police at 705-675-9171 or Crime Stoppers at 705-222-8477"