23 Year-Old Medical Clinic Employee Arrested & Charged Wth Sexual Assault

The following is a release from Sudbury Police:

"In 2022, the Greater Sudbury Police Service received complaints from two separate Survivors in relation to the same individual, 23-year-old, Sahibdeep Singh.

Information provided was that this individual worked as an administrative assistant at Sudbury Family Health Organization in Greater Sudbury, however he was using his position to conduct physical examinations of patients resulting in sexual assault.

Due to the sensitive nature of the incident and in order to protect the Survivors¡¦ identities, no further details will be provided.

23-year-old, Sahibdeep Singh has been charged with the following offences under the Criminal Code of Canada;

Sexual Assault x3

Sexual Exploitation



Sahibdeep Singh is no longer employed with Sudbury Family Health Organization, and he will appear in Court on April 17th, 2023 to answer to the charges.

Based on the investigation, there are concerns that there may be other Survivors.

If you have any information related to this incident or this individual, you are asked to contact Detective Constable Scaglione at 705-675-9171 extension 2230."