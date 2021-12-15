24 Year Old Man Arrested and Charged in Sudbury Murder

Greater Sudbury Police have arrested and charged a 24 year old man with Second Degree Murder.in a fatal stabbing that took place in downtown Sudbury Wednesday afternoon.

Just before 12:30 p.m., Police were called in relation to a serious Assault that had just taken place in the area of Lisgar Street and Larch Street in Greater Sudbury.

Information provided was that two men had been involved in a physical altercation and as a result of the altercation one of the men had been stabbed.

Officers arrived on scene and located a man who had sustained serious injuries and required immediate medical attention. He was transported to hospital by City of Greater Sudbury Paramedic Services where he was unfortunately pronounced deceased by medical professionals. At this time, we do not have a confirmed identity for the man.

Officers contained the scene closing off multiple roadways downtown while additional officers patrolled the area.

Through the investigation it was determined that the man believed to be responsible for the assault was inside of an apartment unit on Lisgar Street.

Just before 2:00 p.m. the 24 year old man was taken into custody without incident and has been charged with Second Degree Murder. The investigation into this matter is ongoing.

He will appear in Bail Court tomorrow, December 16, 2021 to answer to the charges.

This is believed to be an isolated incident as we believe that the involved individuals are known to each other.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to call Police at 705-675-9171 or Crime Stoppers at 705-222-8477.