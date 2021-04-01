iHeartRadio
$25,000 Worth Of Drugs Found After Traffic Stop On HWY 17 Near Sudbury

DRUGBUST

A traffic stop on Highway 17 in Sables-Spanish Rivers Township has resulted in the seizure of over $7,000 in cash, $300 in pre-paid cards & $25,000 worth of drugs including fentanyl, cocaine & crystal meth.  Two people have been arrested & they're being held for bail.

Global Outbreak COVID-19

