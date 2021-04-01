$25,000 Worth Of Drugs Found After Traffic Stop On HWY 17 Near Sudbury
A traffic stop on Highway 17 in Sables-Spanish Rivers Township has resulted in the seizure of over $7,000 in cash, $300 in pre-paid cards & $25,000 worth of drugs including fentanyl, cocaine & crystal meth. Two people have been arrested & they're being held for bail.
