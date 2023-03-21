iHeartRadio
C

P10 Static URL

Choose your station
Instagram

25 Year-Old Charged After More Than Doubling The Speed Limit On RR55 In Sudbury


FrqqFGeXgAcNYZs

The following is a release from the OPP:

On March 18, 2023, at 3:23 a.m., members from the Nipissing West Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) conducted a traffic stop with a vehicle, travelling over 170 kilometres an hour (km/h) in a posted 80 km/h zone on Region Road 55, in the City of Greater Sudbury.

The driver held a G1 driver's licence and was accompany with a passenger holding a G2 driver's licence, who had consumed alcohol.

As a result of the investigation, a 25-year-old person from Espanola, was charged with:

  • Drive motor vehicle - perform stunt - excessive speed
  • Class G1 licence holder - accompanying driver blood alcohol concentration .05 or above
  • Class G1 licence holder - unaccompanied by qualified driver

 

The accused is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice on May 2, 2023, in Sudbury.

The driver was also issued a 30-day Driver's Licence Suspension and the vehicle was impounded for 14 days.

You may be interested in...

12
COVID19 Right Rail
Global Outbreak COVID-19

Check out what we've been playing!

Subscribe

Sign up for the Pure Country 917 Newsletter

Logo

Newsletter Subscription

*
*
*
By ticking this box, I agree to receive the chosen newsletter, including promotional programming. marketing, and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to receive the aforementioned items at any time.
60 Elm Street Sudbury, ON P3C 1R8  -   1-705-671-7330  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca

P10 Footer Group

P10 Static URL

P10 Footer Address Card

Phones

Contest Line: 705-675-5429

News Line: 705-675-NEWS (6397)

Office Line: 705-674-8301

Website

Instagram