25 Year-Old Charged After More Than Doubling The Speed Limit On RR55 In Sudbury
The following is a release from the OPP:
On March 18, 2023, at 3:23 a.m., members from the Nipissing West Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) conducted a traffic stop with a vehicle, travelling over 170 kilometres an hour (km/h) in a posted 80 km/h zone on Region Road 55, in the City of Greater Sudbury.
The driver held a G1 driver's licence and was accompany with a passenger holding a G2 driver's licence, who had consumed alcohol.
As a result of the investigation, a 25-year-old person from Espanola, was charged with:
- Drive motor vehicle - perform stunt - excessive speed
- Class G1 licence holder - accompanying driver blood alcohol concentration .05 or above
- Class G1 licence holder - unaccompanied by qualified driver
The accused is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice on May 2, 2023, in Sudbury.
The driver was also issued a 30-day Driver's Licence Suspension and the vehicle was impounded for 14 days.
