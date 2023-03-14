25 Year-Old Handed Stunt Driving Charges After Doubling The Speed Limit
Nipissing West OPP members stopped a vehicle for speeding on LeClair Road, in Sturgeon Falls.
A 25 year-old from West Nipissing was traveling at 141 km/h in a posted 70 km/h zone.
The driver was charged with both, stunt and careless driving.
Police remind you to simply slow down & drive safe!
