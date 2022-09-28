25 Year-Old Sudbury Man Charged After Driving Side-By-Side While Impaired
The following is a release from the OPP:
"On September 25, 2022, at 12:05 a.m., members from the Nipissing West Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), stopped a side-by-side vehicle, for a traffic violation on St. Joseph Street, St. Charles.
The driver was found to be impaired and was arrested. The driver was then transported to the Greater Sudbury Police Service for further testing.
As a result of the investigation, a 25 year-old man from St. Charles, was charged with, operation while impaired - blood alcohol concentration (80 plus), contrary to section 320.14(1)(b) of the Criminal Code
The accused was released on an Appearance Notice and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice on November 16, 2022, in Sudbury.
The driver was issued a 90-day Administrative Driver's Licence Suspension."
