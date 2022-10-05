26 Year-Old Charged After Driving 161 KM/H In A 90 Zone On HWY 17
Nipissing West OPP recently stopped a vehicle for stunt driving on HWY 17 in the West Nipissing area.
A 26 year-old from Peterborough was traveling at 161 km/hr in a 90 km/h zone.
The driver received a 30-day driver’s licence suspension & a 14-day vehicle impoundment.
Once again, Police ask that you slow down & drive safe.
You may be interested in...
-
Missing Sudbury Woman Chelsea Tremblay Has Been LocatedThere was concern for her wellbeing.
-
2 More Stunt Drivers Charged On HWY 144 In SudburyA 32 year-old from Regina was traveling at 143 km/hr, while a 20 year-old from Dowling was traveling at 134 km/h, both in a posted 80 km/h zone.
-
Record $10 Million Donation to Health Sciences North’s ExpansionRecord $10 Million Gift for Health Sciences North’s Expansion, Cancer Centre Renamed “Shirley and Jim Fielding Northeast Cancer Centre”