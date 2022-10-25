iHeartRadio
19°C

P10 Static URL

Choose your station
Instagram

26 Year-Old Facing Multiple Charges After Being Clocked Travelling 150 km/h On HWY 69


OPP

The following is a release from the OPP:

"On October 20, 2022 at 10:35 p.m. members of the Nipissing West Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were conducting traffic enforcement on Highway 69, in the French River, when a vehicle was observed traveling over 150 kilometres per hour (km/h) in a posted 100 km/h zone.

The vehicle failed to stop when signaled by police to do so. The vehicle was later located by police and the driver was arrested.  

As a result of the investigation, the driver, a 26 year-old man from Erin, was charged with:

•      Flight from peace officer, contrary to section 320.17 of the Criminal Code (CC)

•      Dangerous operation, contrary to section 320.13(1) of the CC

•      Race a motor vehicle - Excessive Speed, contrary to section 172(1) of the Highway Traffic Act (HTA)

•      Careless driving, contrary to section 130(1) of the HTA

•      Fail to surrender drivers' licence, contrary to section 33(1) of the HTA

•      Fail to have insurance card, contrary to section 3(1) Compulsory Automobile Insurance Act.

In addition to the charges, the driver was served a 14-day driver's licence suspension along with a 30-day vehicle impoundment.

The accused was released by way of both, an Undertaking and Provincial Summons and is schedule to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice on November 23, 2022, in Sudbury."

You may be interested in...

12
COVID19 Right Rail
Global Outbreak COVID-19

Check out what we've been playing!

Subscribe

Sign up for the Pure Country 917 Newsletter

Logo

Newsletter Subscription

*
*
*
By ticking this box, I agree to receive the chosen newsletter, including promotional programming. marketing, and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to receive the aforementioned items at any time.
60 Elm Street Sudbury, ON P3C 1R8  -   1-705-671-7330  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca

P10 Footer Group

P10 Static URL

P10 Footer Address Card

Phones

Contest Line: 705-675-5429

News Line: 705-675-NEWS (6397)

Office Line: 705-674-8301

Website

Instagram