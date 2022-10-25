26 Year-Old Facing Multiple Charges After Being Clocked Travelling 150 km/h On HWY 69
The following is a release from the OPP:
"On October 20, 2022 at 10:35 p.m. members of the Nipissing West Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were conducting traffic enforcement on Highway 69, in the French River, when a vehicle was observed traveling over 150 kilometres per hour (km/h) in a posted 100 km/h zone.
The vehicle failed to stop when signaled by police to do so. The vehicle was later located by police and the driver was arrested.
As a result of the investigation, the driver, a 26 year-old man from Erin, was charged with:
• Flight from peace officer, contrary to section 320.17 of the Criminal Code (CC)
• Dangerous operation, contrary to section 320.13(1) of the CC
• Race a motor vehicle - Excessive Speed, contrary to section 172(1) of the Highway Traffic Act (HTA)
• Careless driving, contrary to section 130(1) of the HTA
• Fail to surrender drivers' licence, contrary to section 33(1) of the HTA
• Fail to have insurance card, contrary to section 3(1) Compulsory Automobile Insurance Act.
In addition to the charges, the driver was served a 14-day driver's licence suspension along with a 30-day vehicle impoundment.
The accused was released by way of both, an Undertaking and Provincial Summons and is schedule to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice on November 23, 2022, in Sudbury."
