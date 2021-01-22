iHeartRadio
28 year old Man Arrested & Charged with Child Pornography Offences

sudbury-police

On January 21, 2021 the Internet Child Exploitation (I.C.E.) and Computer Forensics Units assisted by Emergency Response and Intelligence Units executed a Search Warrant at a residence in Greater Sudbury. 
 
As a result of the investigation, 28 year old Gabriel Hache was arrested and charged with the following offences:  Access Child Pornography   Possess Child Pornography x 2  Distribute Child Pornography 
 
He was held in Police custody overnight and will appear in Bail Court today, January 22, 2021 to answer to the charges. 
 
The Greater Sudbury Police Service Internet Child Exploitation Unit is part of the Ontario Provincial Strategy to Protect Children from Sexual Abuse and Exploitation on the Internet.  This has been made possible by a grant from the Ministry of Community Safety and Correctional Services and Ministry of the Attorney General.  
 
Cybertip.ca is Canada’s national tipline for reporting the online sexual exploitation of children. Tips from the public can help protect children from sexual abuse. Canadians are encouraged to report concerns to Cybertip.ca if someone they know may be victimizing children online. For more information on addressing child victimization or to report concerns visit cybertip.ca.   

