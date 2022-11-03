28 Year-Old Man In Hospital After Stabbing Incident At Stanley Street Residence

The following is a release from Sudbury Police:

"Around 1:25 a.m., this morning, November, 3, 2022, Officers were dispatched the area of Regent Street in relation to a Weapons Complaint.

Information provided was that two men had been in an altercation at a residence on Stanley Street resulting in one of the men being stabbed by the other.

Officers arrived in the area of Regent Street and located a man who had sustained what were believed to be stab wounds. The 28 year old man was transported to hospital by City of Greater Sudbury Paramedic Services with non-life threatening injuries.

Officers then attended a residence on Stanley Street where they located a man matching the description that had been provided. The man had sustained minor injuries as a result of the altercation.

The 40 year old man was placed under arrest and charged with the following offences under the Criminal Code of Canada;

• Assault with a Weapon

• Aggravated Assault

• Possession of a Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose

The man was held in Police custody overnight and will attend Bail Court today, November 3, 2022 in order to answer to the charges. His name cannot be released at this time as the information has not yet been sworn to through the Court process.

This is believed to be a targeted and isolated incident as the individuals are known to each other."