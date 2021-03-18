28 Year-Old Sudbury Man Charged After Collision On HWY 144
On March 17, 2021 at 11:09 a.m., members from the Nipissing West (Sudbury) Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) investigated a collision involving two motor vehicles on Highway 144, in the City of Greater Sudbury.
Police attended the scene and during the investigation it was determined that one driver attempted to flee the scene by driving the vehicle into the ditch.
There were no injuries sustained in the collision.
As a result of the investigation, a 28 year-old man from Sudbury, was arrested and charged with:
- Dangerous operation
The accused was released on an Undertaking and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice on April 28, 2021, in the City of Greater Sudbury.
You may be interested in...
-
Marc Meilleur of Noëlville Is The Mystery Winner Of The $70 Million Lotto MAX Jackpot!Congratulations to Marc!
-
Transport Driver Charged After Truck Failed To Clear Overpass On HWY 17Police remind you to simply pay attention & drive safe out there!
-
No Ice Is Safe Ice; Dirt Biker Goes Through In Blind RiverThe 47 year-old and the dirt bike the person was operating went through the ice. The operator crawled out of the water onto the ice and made it to shore near West Street Apartments. Paramedics transported the person to local hospital and was later released.