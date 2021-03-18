iHeartRadio
28 Year-Old Sudbury Man Charged After Collision On HWY 144

DANGEROUS

On March 17, 2021 at 11:09 a.m., members from the Nipissing West (Sudbury) Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) investigated a collision involving two motor vehicles on Highway 144, in the City of Greater Sudbury.

Police attended the scene and during the investigation it was determined that one driver attempted to flee the scene by driving the vehicle into the ditch.

There were no injuries sustained in the collision.

 As a result of the investigation, a 28 year-old man from Sudbury, was arrested and charged with:

 

  • Dangerous operation

 

The accused was released on an Undertaking and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice on April 28, 2021, in the City of Greater Sudbury.

