28 Year-Old Sudbury Man Facing Multiple Charges After Thursday's Erratic Driving Incident

The following is a release from Sudbury Police:

Around 10:30 a.m. on September 2, 2021, we received a call from an establishment on Riverside Drive in relation to a Robbery that had just occurred. Information provided was that a man had driven a truck into the front of the building, attended the pharmacy inside and stole narcotics along with other items. The driver then fled the scene in the vehicle.

Minutes later we received a call regarding a collision involving the same vehicle where the driver fled the scene in the vehicle. Multiple 9-1-1 calls began coming into our 9-1-1 Emergency Communications Centre in relation to the vehicle being driven erratically and aggressively in various areas of the South End of Greater Sudbury. The vehicle was seen driving into oncoming traffic, struck parked and mobile vehicles, struck a fence, as well as, a building before the vehicle was seen heading towards Coniston on Highway 17. One person was transported to hospital with minor injuries as a result of one of the collisions.

Due to the vehicle moving between jurisdictions, we notified the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) who provided additional support to our Officers.

The driver attended an address in the area of Hwy 537 where he attempted to gain access to another vehicle by threatening the property owners.

The vehicle was last seen being driven down Kukagami Lake Road. Officers attended the area and closed down Kukagami Lake Road at Highway 17, as well as, exit points in Capreol and Skead. Due to the erratic behaviour of the driver and his determination to evade Police, we issued a Shelter in Place for residents in the area of Kukagami Lake Road and Ashagami Road.

Throughout the incident, Officers worked collaboratively with the OPP in order to ensure containment of the driver and vehicle with the OPP providing ground support and aerial support as the OPP helicopter attended the area.

Around 2:00 p.m. we received information related to the driver’s location and shortly after 2:30 p.m. he surrendered to Police without incident. The vehicle was located a short distance away and was cleared by Members of the Emergency Response Team.

28 year old Alexandre Ethier has been charged with the following under the Criminal Code of Canada;  Robbery x2  Dangerous Driving  Fail to Remain at Scene of a Collision x13  Mischief x4 He was held in custody overnight in order to attend Bail Court this morning, September 3, 2021 to answer to the charges

We believe that there are possibly other vehicles impacted by this incident and we encourage anyone impacted or who witnessed the incident to contact our Criminal Investigation Division at 705-675-9171. Additional charges are anticipated as the investigation is ongoing.