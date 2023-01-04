28 Year-Old Wanted Criminal Located; Ran From Police & Now Faces More Charges
The following is a release from the OPP:
"On January 1, 2023, at approximately 1:15 p.m., the Manitoulin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) was on general patrol and observed a person known to have warrants for their arrest on Young Street in Sables-Spanish Rivers Township.
The person attempted to avoid police on foot but was arrested a short time later in the rail yard.
When police searched the person, a knife was found in their possession contrary to prior release conditions.
An officer was also assaulted by the person while in police custody.
A 28 year-old from Sables-Spanish Rivers Township was charged with:
· Assault a Peace Officer, contrary to 270(1)(a) of the Criminal Code (CC)
· Unauthorized Possession of Weapon, contrary to section 91(2) of the CC
· Possession of Firearm of Ammunition contrary to Prohibition Order, contrary to section 117.01(1) of the CC
· Fail to Comply with Probation Order, contrary to section 733.1(1) of the CC
The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Espanola on February 13, 2023."
