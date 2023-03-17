29 Year-Old Man Facing Charges After Stealing Gas In Sturgeon Falls

The following is a release from the OPP:

"A person has been located and charged with the theft of gas, which was reported the previous day.

On March 15, 2023, at 12:30 a.m., members from the Nipissing West Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) along with Anishinabek Police Service stopped a vehicle and arrested the driver, who was involved with the theft of gas on March 14, from a gas station on Front Street, West Nipissing (Sturgeon Falls).

The driver was also found to be both a prohibited and suspended driver.

As a result of the investigation, a 29 year-old man from Barrie, has been charged with:

Theft Under $5000

Operation while prohibited under the Criminal Code

Driving while under suspension

The accused was released and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice on May 4, 2023, in North Bay."