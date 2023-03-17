iHeartRadio
29 Year-Old Man Facing Charges After Stealing Gas In Sturgeon Falls


OPP

The following is a release from the OPP:

"A person has been located and charged with the theft of gas, which was reported the previous day.

On March 15, 2023, at 12:30 a.m., members from the Nipissing West Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) along with Anishinabek Police Service stopped a vehicle and arrested the driver, who was involved with the theft of gas on March 14, from a gas station on Front Street, West Nipissing (Sturgeon Falls).

The driver was also found to be both a prohibited and suspended driver.

As a result of the investigation, a 29 year-old man from Barrie, has been charged with:

  • Theft Under $5000
  • Operation while prohibited under the Criminal Code
  • Driving while under suspension

 

The accused was released and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice on May 4, 2023, in North Bay."

