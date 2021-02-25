29 Year-Old Man Pronounced Deceased After Fatal Industrial Incident Wednesday In Sudbury

A 29-year-old man has passed away following a fatal industrial crash yesterday afternoon on Powerhouse Road near the Wabagishik Power Plant.

The man was driving what appears to have been a crane that slid off the road just north of the plant, near the Lorne Falls Road turnoff.

As of now, it's unclear if Wednesday's weather played a role in the incident.

Investigators with the Ontario Ministry of Labour will be on scene to take over the situation.

The name of the driver will not be released out of respect for his family.

Our deepest condolences go out to his family & friends. We ask that you respect their privacy during this very difficult time.