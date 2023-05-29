iHeartRadio
29 Year-Old Matthew Who Was Missing Has Been Located Deceased


Police (Sudbury)

The following is a release from Sudbury Police:

UPDATE - MISSING PERSON - 29-year-old, Matthew located deceased

UPDATE

Around 10:40 a.m. this morning, May 28, 2023, 29 year old Matthew was located deceased by members of our Search and Rescue Team with the assistance of the OPP helicopter.

At this time, foul play is not suspected.

Our deepest condolences go out to Matthew’s family and friends. We ask that you respect their privacy during this difficult time.

Thank you to North Shore Search and Rescue and the OPP for the assistance with this matter.

ORIGINAL

We are requesting the public’s assistance in locating 29-year-old, Matthew who was last seen around 2:45 p.m. today, May 27, 2023, on Penman Avenue in Garson.

Matthew is described as being 6’2” tall, around 250 lbs., with a shaved head and facial scruff.

Matthew was last seen wearing a grey tank top with a yellow and red graphic, dark shorts and sandals (image attached).

There are concerns for Matthew’s well-being. Anyone with information related to Matthew’s whereabouts is asked to contact police at 705-675-9171.

Officers with the assistance of North Shore Search And Rescue are conducting a ground search of the wooded area off of Penman Avenue. The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) helicopter is on route to assist with an aerial search and the GSPS Remotely Piloted Aircraft System (RPAS) is currently flying in the area. There will be an increased police presence in the area in relation to this matter.

