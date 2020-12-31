iHeartRadio
3 Blown Fuses To Blame For Overnight Power Outage Which Affected 2700 Sudbury Customers

SudburyHydro

Sudbury Hydro says a power outage happened at 11:38pm, Dec 30, effecting 2,715 total customers at its peak.

The cause of outage was three blown fuses at Cressey Substation.

The majority of customers were restored by approximately 2am, with the remaining section of customers restored as of 4:47am. 

Thank you Sudbury Hydro for acting quick!

