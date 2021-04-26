3 Hikers Rescued After Getting Lost In The Woods Near Duscheney Falls (North Bay)
(NORTH BAY) On April 24, the North Bay Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) received a call about three hikers lost near Duscheney Falls.
It was determined that the hikers were off of the trail and were not able to navigate back out.
OPP Emergency Response Team (ERT) and Canine (K9) attended.
They located the hikers north of the trail.
Officers helped the hikers walk back out.
You never know what could happen when you are out on the trails. Here are some reminders before you go out on the trails:
- Bring a charged cell phone.
- Download a trail app on your cell phone such as Trail Forks or All Trails.
- Download the What 3 Words app on your cellphone. This will help police to know your exact location when lost.
- Stay on marked trails.
- Tell someone where you are going.
- Always bring provisions: water and snacks.
