3 Men Arrested In Connection To Break & Enters At Sudbury Arena

The following is a release from Sudbury Police:

"Over the past three days, Officers have arrested and charged three individuals in relation to two separate Break and Enter incidents at the Sudbury Arena.

Around 5:10 a.m. on August 1, 2022, Officers responded to a Break and Enter in progress.

Upon arriving on scene, Officers were provided with a description of the individual responsible for the B&E. Additional Officers set up containment of the building and as Officers were searching inside, they located a man matching the description.

He was taken into custody without incident.

The 39 year old man was charged with Break and Enter and released on an Undertaking with a First Appearance Court date of October 5, 2022 to answer to the charge.

Around 1:20 a.m. this morning, August 3, 2022, Officers responded to a Break and Enter in progress as an employee could see two individuals inside the building on the video security system.

Additional Officers arrived in the area and set up containment of the building.

A short time later, a 17 year old young man and an 18 year old young man exited the building from two separate exits and were immediately taken into Police custody.

Both young men have been charged with Break and Enter and were released on Undertakings with First Appearance Court dates of October 12 and 13, 2022 to answer to the charges.

We continue to dedicate significant resources to patrolling the Downtown core based on crime analytics. Over the past two months, Officers have conducted over 412 Focused Patrols on bikes, in cruisers or while walking in high complaint and/or high-risk areas downtown. During this time period, we have seen a notable decrease in the number of property crimes reported in the Downtown core in comparison to the same timeframe last year. This includes a significant decrease in the number of Break and Enters (-43%) and Shoplifts (-40%), as well as, a decrease in the number of Thefts (-17%) and Mischiefs (-16%)."