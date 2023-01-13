3 Men Arrested & Police In Sudbury Seize Over Half A Million Dollars Worth Of Drugs

The following is a release from Sudbury Police:

On January 10, 2023, Detectives from our Integrated Crime Section (I.C.S.) working in collaboration with the Ontario Provincial Police Organized Crime Enforcement Bureau (O.C.E.B.) began an investigation into a group of individuals from Southern Ontario who were believed to be in Greater Sudbury trafficking illicit drugs.

Around 7:30 p.m. on January 11, 2023, members of our Emergency Response Unit (E.R.U.) conducted a high-risk vehicle stop and the three men in the car were taken into custody without incident. Upon searching the men, officers located 44 grams of Cocaine and 132 grams of Fentanyl and while clearing the vehicle, officers located a loaded handgun.

As a result of the ongoing investigation, Detectives from the I.C.S. executed a Search Warrant at a residence on Armstrong Street in Greater Sudbury.

Upon executing the Search Warrant, Detectives located and seized 1.2 kilograms of Cocaine, over 903 grams of Fentanyl, a second loaded handgun, a sawed-off shotgun and approximately $10,000 in cash.

The estimated value of the drugs seized is over $540,000.

20 year old, Tyrique Harmer, 23 year old, Nigel Lopez-Lowe and 26 year old, Jevon Moore, all from Southern Ontario, have been charged with the following offences under the Controlled Drugs and Substance Act (C.D.S.A.) and Criminal Code of Canada;

• Careless Storage of a Firearm x3

• Unauthorized Possession of a Restricted Firearm x2

• Knowledge of Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm x3

• Possession of a Loaded Restricted Firearm x2

• Possession of a Prohibited Device x2

• Possession of a Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose x3

• Possession of a Firearm Contrary to a Prohibition Order x3

• Firearm Tampering with a Serial Number

• Possession of a Firearm in a Vehicle

• Possession Property Obtained by Crime

• Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking Schedule I Substance x3

In addition, Nigel Lopez-Lowe was also charged on Breach of Release Order and is currently wanted on three outstanding Warrants in Southern Ontario in relation to Attempt Murder, numerous Firearms offences and Drug Trafficking offences after being released on Bail in 2020.

All three men were held in custody overnight in order to attend Bail Court today, January 12, 2023 to answer to the charges.