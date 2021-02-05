3 People Arrested After Another Drug Bust; $20,000 Worth Of Drugs & Cash Discovered
Provincial Police executed a search warrant at a residence in Espanola recently & they discovered a large amount of illegal drugs.
Suspected fentanyl, cocaine, crystal meth, crack cocaine, etc.
Officers also found some Canadian cash
Total amount of drugs seized was about $20K & 3 people have been arrested/charged.
