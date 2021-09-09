3 People Arrested After Assault On Murray Street Wednesday Night

The following is a release from Sudbury Police:

Shortly before 9:30 p.m. on September 8, 2021, we were called in relation to an Assault in the area of Murray Street in Greater Sudbury. Information provided was that individuals could be heard fighting and that someone had been stabbed.

Upon arrival, Officers located a 43 year old woman who had sustained what are believed to be stab wounds and a 43 year old man who had sustained injuries as a result of being punched and kicked. Both individuals were transported to hospital by City of Greater Sudbury Paramedic Services with non-life threatening injuries.

Through the investigation it was determined that the two individuals had been in an altercation with three other people who had fled the area prior to Police arrival. Members of our Emergency Response Unit – Canine Unit attended the area and conducted a K9 track. Although the individuals involved were not located during the track, Officers did locate items belonging to the involved parties that they had discarded as they fled the scene

Just after 10:40 p.m., Officers located the three individuals in the area of Bond Street and Percy Street. 3 people have been charged with Aggravated Assault, Assault with a Weapon and Possession of a Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose in relation to this matter.

All three individuals were held in Police custody overnight in order to attend Bail Court today, September 9, 2021 to answer to the charges. This is a targeted an isolated incident as the involved individuals are known to each other.