3 People Arrested After Fatal Wikwemikong Shooting Leaves 2 Dead

The following is a release from the OPP:

Three people have been arrested in connection to a shooting at a residence on Amikook Street in Wikwemikong Unceded Territory.

On June 18, 2023, shortly after 11:00 p.m., members of the Wikwemikong Tribal Police Service (WTPS), the Manitoulin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), and the United Chiefs and Councils of Manitoulin Anishnaabe Police (UCCM), responded to a shooting in Wikwemikong Unceded Territory.

Upon arrival, police learned that three people sustained gunshot wounds and the suspect had fled the scene. Two people have died as a result of their injuries. One person remains in hospital.

A shelter in place of safety was initiated and lifted shortly after 7:00 a.m. on June 19, 2023.

As a result of the investigation, three people have been arrested and remain in custody.

A 19 year-old from Toronto was charged with:

First degree murder, contrary to section 235(1) of the Criminal Code (CC) - two counts

Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime over $5,000, contrary to section 354(1)(a) CC

Trafficking in schedule I substance - cocaine, contrary to section 5(1) of the Controlled Drugs Substances Act (CDSA)

Trafficking in schedule I substance - other drugs, contrary to section 5(1) CDSA

A 54 year-old, and 33 year-old, both of Wikwemikong Unceded Territory were charged with:

Accessory after the fact to murder, contrary to section 235(1) CC - two counts

Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime over $5,000, contrary to section 354(1)(a) CC

Trafficking in Schedule I substance - cocaine, cocaine, contrary to section 5(1) CDSA

Trafficking in Schedule I substance - other drugs, contrary to section 5(1) CDSA

The OPP Manitoulin Crime Unit, OPP North East Region Forensic Identification Services, OPP Aviation Services, OPP Canine Unit, OPP North East Region Emergency Response Team, OPP Tactics and Rescue Unit, Councils of Manitoulin Anishnaabe Police and Wikwemikong Tribal Police Service are continuing this investigation under the direction of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch.

Investigators believe this is an isolated incident and there are no longer concerns for public safety.

Further updates will be provided when they become available.

The OPP is appealing to anyone who may have observed suspicious activity related to this case to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submit information online at ontariocrimestoppers.ca where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.