3 People Facing Drug & Weapon Charges After Traffic Stop On HWY 69

The following is a release from Provincial Police:

On February 24, 2022 at 1:48 a.m., members from the Nipissing West Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) stopped to assist a parked vehicle with hazard lights activated on Highway 69, Greater City of Sudbury.

As a result of the investigation, three people had been arrested. A search of the vehicle, located a firearm, Canadian currency and drugs suspected to be cocaine, oxycodone and cannabis:

Kenyon OHAMU, 25-years-of-age, from Sudbury, was charged with:

· Possession of loaded prohibited or restricted firearm, contrary to section 95(1) of the Criminal Code (CC)

· Unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm, contrary to section 91(1) of the CC

· Occupant of Motor Vehicle knowing there was Firearm, contrary to section 94 of the CC

· Possession of Firearm or Ammunition contrary to Prohibition Order contrary to section 117.01(1) of the CC (three counts)

· Fail to Comply with Probation Order, contrary to section 733.1(1) of the CC

· Possession of a Firearm knowing Serial Number has been Tampered With contrary to section 108(1)(b) of the CC

· Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of Trafficking - Cocaine, contrary to section 5(2) of the Controlled Drugs Substance Act (CDSA)

· Possession of a Schedule I Substance- Cocaine, contrary to section 4(1) of the CDSA

· Possession of a Schedule I Substance- Other Drugs, contrary to section 4(1) of the CDSA (two counts)

· Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5000 - in Canada, contrary to section 354(1)(a) of the CDSA

The accused was held for bail court on February 24, 2022 and was remanded back into custody with a return schedule to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice on March 4, 2022, in Sudbury.

Stephanie LEROUX-LACROIX, 25-years-of-age, from Sudbury, was charged with:

· Possession of loaded prohibited or restricted firearm, contrary to section 95(1) of the CC

· Unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm, contrary to section 91(1) of the CC

· Possession of a Firearm knowing Serial Number has been Tampered With, contrary to section 108(1)(b) of the CC

· Occupant of motor vehicle knowing there was prohibited or restricted weapon, contrary to section 94 of the CC

· Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5000 - in Canada, contrary to section 354(1)(a) of the CC

· Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of Trafficking - Cocaine, contrary to section 5(2) of the CDSA

· Possession of a Schedule I Substance- Cocaine, contrary to section 4(1) of the CDSA

· Possession of a Schedule I Substance- Other Drugs, contrary to section 4(1) of the CDSA (two counts)

The accused was released on an Undertaking and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court Justice on April 13, 2022 in Sudbury.

Jerome LAING, 25-years-of-age, from Toronto, was charged with:

· Possession of loaded prohibited or restricted firearm, contrary to section 95(1) of the CC

· Unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm, contrary to section 91(1) of the CC

· Possession of a Firearm knowing Serial Number has been Tampered With, contrary to section 108(1)(b) of the CC

· Occupant of motor vehicle knowing there was prohibited or restricted weapon, contrary to section 94 of the CC

· Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5000 - in Canada, contrary to section 354(1)(a) of the CC

· Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of Trafficking - Cocaine, contrary to section 5(2) of the CDSA

· Possession of a Schedule I Substance- Cocaine, contrary to section 4(1) of the CDSA

· Possession of a Schedule I Substance- Other Drugs, contrary to section 4(1) of the CDSA (two counts)

The accused was released on an Undertaking and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court Justice on April 13, 2022 in Sudbury.