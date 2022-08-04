3 Sudbury Teenagers Charged After Weapons Complaint On Arvo Avenue

The following is a release from Sudbury Police:

"Shortly after 3:20 p.m. on August 2, 2022, we received a call regarding a Weapons complaint at a residence on Arvo Street in Greater Sudbury.

Information provided was that three youths had attended the residence and got into a verbal and physical altercation with the residents.

As a result of the altercation, one of the youths shot the homeowner in the face with a pellet gun.

The three youths left the area on foot prior to Police arrival. Officers and City of Greater Sudbury Paramedic Services immediately attended the area.

The 46 year old man sustained minor injuries as a result of the altercation.

Officers were provided with physical and clothing descriptors of the three youths, as well as, their direction of travel.

A short time later the three youths were located in the area of Falconbridge Road and Lasalle Boulevard.

They were taken into custody without incident.

A 15 year old girl has been charged with Assault.

She was released on an Undertaking with a First Appearance Court date of October 13, 2022 to answer to the charge.

A 16 year old boy has been charged with Possession of a Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose, Uttering Threats to Cause Death or Bodily Harm, Fail to Comply with Release Order and Breach of Recognizance.

A 16 year old boy has been charged with Uttering Threats to Cause Death or Bodily Harm, Aggravated Assault, Possession of a Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose, Pointing a Firearm, Use of Firearm While Committing Offence and Fail to Comply with Release Order.

Both 16 year old boys were held in Police custody overnight in order to attend Bail Court today, August 3, 2022 to answer to the charges.

The names of the youths cannot be released as per the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

As a result of the investigation, a K9 search was conducted the area of a trail that the youths used when they left the residence.

Officers located a pellet gun and a knife that are believed to have been used/displayed during the altercation at the residence.

This is believed to be a targeted and isolated incident as the individuals involved are known to each other.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact Police at 705-675-9171 or Crime Stoppers at 705-222-8477"