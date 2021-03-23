3 Teens Arrested & Charged After Hate-Motivated Assaults
On March 18, 2021, Sudbury Police looked into two incidents of Assault involving the same teen survivor.
Both incidents took place at the beginning of March; however the incidents were not reported to Police until March 17, 2021.
Videos of the assaults were posted on social media and depicted youths in two separate physical altercations in the South End of Greater Sudbury.
Upon reviewing the posts, these videos appeared to have elements that were motivated by hate or bias as the youths involved made various racial references while attacking the teen.
Detectives conducted a thorough investigation, gathering multiple witness statements along with information from the teen and family members of the teen.
As a result of the information gathered, Detectives have charged three youths (ages 14-16 years old) with the following offences;
Assault Assault with a Weapon Uttering Threats Causing a Disturbance by Fighting
The youths involved cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act and no information relative to the investigation that may lead to their identities will be provided.
The protection of the survivor, their family and adherence to the laws of the YCJA is paramount.
Through consultation with the Crown, it has been determined that the charges of Assault and Assault with a Weapon were motivated by Hate.
Police will continue to work with the Crown throughout this case while providing support to the survivor and their family.
The Greater Sudbury Police Service takes reports of hate-motivated crime and hate-bias incidents very seriously and they recognize the impact on and pain felt by community members when there is evidence of hatred.
"We want to assure you that we are committed to investigating these situations thoroughly. Anyone with information is asked to contact Police at 705-675-9171 or Crime Stoppers at 705-222-TIPS, online at www.sudburycrimestoppers.com"
