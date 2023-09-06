30 Year-Old Arrested & Charged After Weekend Standoff On Morrison Avenue

The following is a release from Sudbury Police:

Around 2:10 p.m. on September 2, 2023, officers were dispatched to a residence on Morrison Avenue in relation to a disturbance. Upon arrival, officers were told that the individual involved in the disturbance had left the area prior to police arrival. It was determined that the individual was wanted on two outstanding arrest warrants for Uttering Threats to Cause Death or Bodily Harm and Assault.

Around 3:50 p.m. the individual returned to the residence and police were notified. Officers set up containment of the residence as there was additional information that the individual may be in possession of a weapon.

Officers confirmed that the individual was alone inside a residential unit. Members of our Emergency Response Unit arrived on scene and began attempts to establish communication with the individual.

While Crisis Negotiators made attempts to communicate with the individual, officers applied for and were granted a Criminal Code Entry warrant to allow officers to enter the residence and arrest the individual.

Around 10:50 p.m. and after numerous attempts to have the individual surrender to police, officers made entry into the residence and took the individual into custody without incident.

30-year-old, Justin Beynen was additionally charged with Fail to Comply with Release Order and Breach of Probation and appeared in Weekend and Statutory Holiday (WASH) court on September 3, 2023.