30 Year-Old Facing Charges After Stunt Driving On HWY 69 In French River


The following is a release from the OPP:

"On January 2, 2023, at 10:25 p.m., members from the Nipissing West Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) conducted a traffic stop with a vehicle, travelling 146 kilometres an hour (km/h) in a posted 100 km/h zone on Highway 69, French River.

The driver was also found to be a suspended driver

As a result of the investigation, a 30-year-old person, from Kitchener-Waterloo, was charged with:

  • Speeding 1 - 49 Km/h over posted limit, contrary to section 128 of the Highway Traffic Act (HTA)
  • Driving while under suspension, contrary to section 53(1) of the HTA

 

The accused was issued a Provincial Summons and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice on February 7, 2023, in Sudbury.

The vehicle was impounded for seven-days at the cost of the owner."

