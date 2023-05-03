30 Year-Old Sudbury Woman Charged After Driving Impaired & Crashing Vehicle

The following is a release from the OPP:

A driver has been charged with impaired driving after a motor vehicle collision on the highway.

On April 30, 2023, shortly before 5:30 p.m., members from the Nipissing West Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a two-vehicle collision on Highway 17, in the City of Greater Sudbury.

No person had been injured and the driver of one of the vehicles was arrested for impaired driving. The driver was then transported to the Sudbury OPP detachment for further testing.

As a result of the investigation, a 30 year-old woman from Sudbury, was charged with:

Operation while impaired - alcohol and drugs

Operation while impaired - blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

Dangerous operation

Careless driving

The accused was release and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice on May 10, 2023, in Sudbury.

The driver was issued a 90-day Administrative Driver's Licence Suspension and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.

The OPP would like to remind the public that if you see a possible impaired driver on our roadways, waterways, or trails, please "Make the Call," and dial 9-1-1 as impaired driving never ends well, please plan a way to get home safely.