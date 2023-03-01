$300,000 Raised For The 'Science For All' Fund Via Recent Bluecoat Ball

The folllowing is a release from Science North:

On Saturday, February 25, Science North’s annual fundraising event, The Bluecoat Ball presented by Technica Mining, took place for the first time in-person since 2020. Science North invited members of the community to an evening of inspiration and entertainment to support their new Science For All Fund. The evening was a sold-out experience and generated $300,000 for the Science For All Fund. Surpassing the night's goal of $100,000 would not have been possible without the generosity of everyone who attended the gala. Science North extends its gratitude, especially to the Bluecoat Ball Honorary Chair, Keith Brewster who concluded the event by donating $125,000 towards the final total, supporting the Science For All Fund.

This innovative fund will provide financial support to increase the number of individuals, groups, schools, and communities who can access Science North facilities and experiences. Science for All ensures programs related to STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) are attainable to anyone living in Sudbury and across Northern Ontario.

This year’s Bluecoat Ball was inspired by Science North’s newest special exhibition: Dinosaur Discoveries. Visiting a land lost to time, guests will rediscover these life-sized dinos as they come to LIFE. The Bluecoat Ball is a delightful experience curated to glitz, glamour, and armour all while making an impactful difference in the community. Guests had a one-of-a-kind experience where they had a first look at Dinosaur Discoveries as they sipped and marvelled in the splendour of these magnificent creatures.