31 Year-Old Sudburian Charged After Driving 155 KM/H In A Posted 100 Zone

Stunt#1

The following is a release from Provincial Police in the Nipissing West Detatchement:

"On May 16, 2021 at 9:02 p.m., members from the Nipissing West (Noëlville) Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were conducting traffic enforcement on Highway 69, Servos Township, in the District of Sudbury, when a vehicle was stopped for traveling at 155 kilometres per hour (km/h) in a posted 100 km/h zone.


As a result of the investigation, a 31-year-old person from Sudbury was charged with: 

*Race a motor vehicle, contrary to section 172(1) of the Highway Traffic Act (HTA).

The driver was issued a seven day Driver's Licence Suspension and vehicle impoundment for the same period.

The accused was released on Provincial Summons and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice on June 15, 2021, in Sudbury."
 

