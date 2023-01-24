31 Year-Old Sudbury Man Handed Impaired Driving Charges After Crash On HWY 17

The following is a release from the OPP:

On January 21, 2023, at 5:45 p.m., members from the Nipissing West Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) investigated a single motor vehicle collision on Highway 17, in the City of Greater Sudbury.

No person was injured in the collision.

It was determined that the driver was impaired and was arrested for impaired driving.

The driver was then transported to the Greater Sudbury Police Service for further testing.

It was found that the driver was a suspended driver and a small amount of drugs suspected to be fentanyl and methamphetamine was located inside the vehicle.

As a result of the investigation, a 31 year-old from Sudbury, was charged with:

" Operation while impaired - alcohol and drugs, contrary to section 320.14(1)(a) of the Criminal Code (CC)

" Possession of a Schedule I Substance - Opioid (other than heroin), contrary to section 4(1) of the Controlled Drugs Substance Act (CDSA)

" Possession of a Schedule I Substance - Methamphetamine, contrary to section 4(1) of the CDSA

" Driving while under suspension, contrary to section 53(1) of the Highway Traffic Act (HTA)

" Fail to ensure toddler properly secured, contrary to Regulation 613, section 8(3) of the HTA

The accused was released on an Appearance Notice and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice on February 15, 2023, in Sudbury.

The driver was issued a 90-day Administrative Driver's Licence Suspension and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.