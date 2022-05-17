31 Year-Old Trucker Charged With Careless Driving After Collision On HWY 17
The following is a release from the OPP:
On May 13, 2022 at 4:40 a.m., members from the Nipissing West (Sudbury) Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a single motor vehicle collision on an off ramp from Highway 17, in the City of Greater Sudbury.
The driver of a commercial motor vehicle had driven into a ditch, there were no injuries.
As a result of the investigation, a 31-year-old person, from Brampton, was charged with:
- Careless driving
The accused was issued a Provincial Offences Notice, which carries a total fine of $490.00 and six demerit points towards the driver.
