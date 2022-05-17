iHeartRadio
31 Year-Old Trucker Charged With Careless Driving After Collision On HWY 17

13May2022-TT #1

The following is a release from the OPP:

On May 13, 2022 at 4:40 a.m., members from the Nipissing West (Sudbury) Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a single motor vehicle collision on an off ramp from Highway 17, in the City of Greater Sudbury.

The driver of a commercial motor vehicle had driven into a ditch, there were no injuries.

As a result of the investigation, a 31-year-old person, from Brampton, was charged with:

  • Careless driving

 

The accused was issued a Provincial Offences Notice, which carries a total fine of $490.00 and six demerit points towards the driver.

