31 Year-Old Woman Charged After Driving 150 KM/H In A 90 Zone While Impaired

The following is a release from Ontario Provincial Police:

On October 3, 2021 at 7:08 p.m., members from the Nipissing West Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle traveling greater than 150 kilometers per hour (km/h) in a posted 90 km/h zone on Highway 17, Nipissing West (Sturgeon Falls).

While speaking to the driver, it was determined the driver was impaired. The driver was arrested and transported to the North Bay OPP Detachment for further testing.

Open alcohol was seized from inside the vehicle.

As a result of the investigation, a 31 year-old woman from North Bay, was charged with:

" Operation while impaired - alcohol and drugs, contrary to section 320.14(1)(a) of the Criminal Code (CC)

" Operation while impaired - blood alcohol concentration (80 plus), contrary 320.14(1)(b) of the CC

" Dangerous operation, contrary to section 320.13(1) of the CC

" Race a motor vehicle - Excessive Speed, contrary to section 172(1) of the Highway Traffic Act (HTA)

" Driver fail to surrender licence, contrary to section 33(1) of the HTA

" Having care or control of a motor vehicle with open container of liquor, contrary to section 32(1) of the Liquor Licence Act

The accused was released both on an Appearance Notice, Provincial Summons and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice on November 4, 2021, in West Nipissing.

The accused was issued both a 90-day Administrative Driver's Licence Suspension

(CC), a 30 day roadside suspension (HTA) and the vehicle was impounded for 14 days.