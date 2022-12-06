32 Year-Old Sudbury Man Entered RIDE Check Impaired; Charges Are Being Laid
The following is a release from the OPP:
"A driver has been charged for impaired driving after being stopped at a Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere (R.I.D.E.) program.
On December 1, 2022, at 10:11 p.m., members from the Nipissing West Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were conducting a R.I.D.E. program on Highway 537, in the City of Greater Sudbury.
A vehicle entered the checkpoint and police determined the driver was impaired. The driver was arrested and transported to the Sudbury OPP Detachment for further testing.
As a result of the investigation, a 32 year-old from Sudbury, was charged with:
" Operation while impaired - alcohol and drugs, contrary to section 320.14(1)(a) of the Criminal Code (CC)
" Operation while impaired - blood alcohol concentration (80 plus), contrary to section 320.14(1)(b) of the CC
The accused was released on an Appearance Notice and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice on January 4, 2023, in Sudbury
The driver was issued a 90-day Administrative Driver's Licence Suspension and the vehicle was impounded for seven days."
You may be interested in...
-
32 Year-Old Sudbury Man Entered RIDE Check Impaired; Charges Are Being LaidA driver has been charged for impaired driving after being stopped at a Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere (R.I.D.E.) program. On December 1, 2022, at 10:11 p.m., members from the Nipissing West Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were conducting a R.I.D.E. program on Highway 537, in the City of Greater Sudbury.
-
Sudbury Police Looking To Identify Two Men Involved In Stabbing On Notre Dame AvenuePolice are looking for help from the public.
-
Living Nativity Returning To Science North For 35th Year!All Nations Church is pleased to announce that we will once again be presenting The Living Nativity here in Sudbury for our 35th anniversary! The Nativity will occur nightly at Science North from December 21st to the 24th, with the presentation starting at 7:30 and the venue opening at 6:30.