32 Year-Old Sudbury Man Entered RIDE Check Impaired; Charges Are Being Laid


OPP

The following is a release from the OPP:

"A driver has been charged for impaired driving after being stopped at a Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere (R.I.D.E.) program.
On December 1, 2022, at 10:11 p.m., members from the Nipissing West Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were conducting a R.I.D.E. program on Highway 537, in the City of Greater Sudbury.
A vehicle entered the checkpoint and police determined the driver was impaired. The driver was arrested and transported to the Sudbury OPP Detachment for further testing. 
As a result of the investigation, a 32 year-old from Sudbury, was charged with:
"    Operation while impaired - alcohol and drugs, contrary to section 320.14(1)(a) of the Criminal Code (CC)
"    Operation while impaired - blood alcohol concentration (80 plus), contrary to section 320.14(1)(b) of the CC

The accused was released on an Appearance Notice and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice on January 4, 2023, in Sudbury
The driver was issued a 90-day Administrative Driver's Licence Suspension and the vehicle was impounded for seven days."
 

