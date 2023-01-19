iHeartRadio
32 Year-Old Sudbury Man Facing Arson Charges After Structure Fire In French River


OPP

The following is a release from the OPP:

"A person has been arrested and charged with arson.  

On January 13, 2023, at 12:59 p.m., members from the Nipissing West Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) and the French River Fire Department responded to a structure fire on Moonlight Bay Road, French River. 

There were no injuries involved in the fire, but a person at the scene was arrested for arson.

As a result of the investigation, a 32 year-old man from Sudbury, was charged with, arson - damage to property contrary to section 434, of the Criminal Code." 
 

