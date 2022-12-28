33 Year-Old Man Charged With Murder In Relation To Double Homicide At Sudbury Hotel

The following is a release from Sudbury Police:

"UPDATE 2 As a result of the ongoing investigation into the double homicide at a local hotel, Detectives from the Major Crime Section of our Criminal Investigation Division have been granted an Arrest Warrant for 33 year old Joel Roy for First Degree Murder x2 as well as Attempted Murder of an 18 year old man who was present during the shooting, however he was not injured.

Joel Roy has also been charged with Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking as it is believed that he was trafficking illicit drugs out of the hotel at the time of the incident.

This is the same 33 year old man previously charged with numerous firearm offences on December 20, 2022 in connection with this incident.

Joel Roy remains in custody with a Court date of December 28, 2022 in relation to the numerous firearms charges.

Through working in collaboration with the Coroner’s Office, the second deceased individual has been identified as a 38 year old man from Greater Sudbury.

Our deepest condolences go out to his family and friends.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing and anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact Police at 705- 675-9171 or Crime Stoppers at 705-222-8477.

We would like to commend the efforts of all our personnel as this continues to be a complex investigation for very serious crimes.

Your tremendous efforts to identify and hold the offender accountable are appreciated and your hard work and dedication do not go unnoticed."